Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) traded today at a new 52-week low of $75.27. Approximately 281,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.3 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Medtronic Plc have traded between the current low of $75.27 and a high of $122.15 and are now at $76.39. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 1.7% lower over the past week, respectively.

Medtronic, PLC develops therapeutic and diagnostic medical products. The Company's principal products include those for bradycardia pacing, tachyarrhythmia management, atrial fibrillation management, heart failure management, heart valve replacement, malignant and non-malignant pain, and movement disorders. Medtronic's products are sold worldwide.

There is potential upside of 20.1% for shares of Medtronic Plc based on a current price of $76.39 and an average consensus analyst price target of $91.71. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $107.08 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $110.71.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Medtronic Plc and will alert subscribers who have MDT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.