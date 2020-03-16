Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Mdu Res Group (MDU)

Mdu Res Group (NYSE:MDU) traded today at a new 52-week low of $20.17. Approximately 63,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. provides value added natural resource products and related services. The Company offers products that are essential to energy, transportation, and infrastructure, including regulated utilities, pipelines, exploration, production, and construction materials and services companies.

There is potential upside of 37.4% for shares of Mdu Res Group based on a current price of $20.65 and an average consensus analyst price target of $28.38. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $27.96 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $29.62.

Over the past year, Mdu Res Grouphas traded in a range of $20.17 to $32.22 and are now at $20.65. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

