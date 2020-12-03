Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Mdu Res Group (MDU)

Shares of Mdu Res Group (NYSE:MDU) traded today at $23.69, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 75,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

Mdu Res Group (NYSE:MDU) has potential upside of 19.4% based on a current price of $23.75 and analysts' consensus price target of $28.38. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $27.98 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $29.89.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. provides value added natural resource products and related services. The Company offers products that are essential to energy, transportation, and infrastructure, including regulated utilities, pipelines, exploration, production, and construction materials and services companies.

Mdu Res Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.22 and the current low of $23.69 and are currently at $23.75 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mdu Res Group. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mdu Res Group in search of a potential trend change.