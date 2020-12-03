Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Maxim Integrated (MXIM)

Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $45.00. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 95,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.9 million shares.

Maxim Integrated share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $65.73 and the current low of $45.00 and are currently at $46.89 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 0.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 28.4% exists for Maxim Integrated, based on a current level of $46.89 and analysts' average consensus price target of $60.19. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $58.48 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $60.51.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The Company offers switching regulators, battery management, amplifiers, data converters, filters, opticals, and memory products. Maxim Integrated Products serves customers globally.

