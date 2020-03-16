Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Macquarie Infras (MIC)

Macquarie Infras (NYSE:MIC) traded today at a new 52-week low of $23.56. So far today approximately 74,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 874,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Macquarie Infras share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $23.56 and a high of $45.93 and are now at $23.58. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.55% lower and 2.51% lower over the past week, respectively.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) owns, operates, and invests in a portfolio of infrastructure businesses. The Company's businesses consist of bulk liquid terminals, airport services, gas processing and distribution, and a portfolio of contracted power and energy investments. MIC serves customers worldwide.

There is potential upside of 87.6% for shares of Macquarie Infras based on a current price of $23.58 and an average consensus analyst price target of $44.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.93 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $42.49.

