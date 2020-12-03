Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Mack-Cali Realty (CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) traded today at a new 52-week low of $16.17. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 99,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 938,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mack-Cali Realty have traded between the current low of $16.17 and a high of $24.88 and are now at $16.30. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

There is potential upside of 17.0% for shares of Mack-Cali Realty based on a current price of $16.30 and an average consensus analyst price target of $19.07. Mack-Cali Realty shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $21.82 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $22.09.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a fully integrated, self administered, and self managed real estate investment trust (REIT) providing management, leasing, development, construction, and other tenant related services for its class A real estate portfolio. The Properties are primarily office and office flex buildings located in the Northeast.

