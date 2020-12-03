Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Lpl Financial Ho (LPLA)

Shares of Lpl Financial Ho (NASDAQ:LPLA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $51.20. So far today approximately 176,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 843,000 shares.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. offers technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services through business relationships with all types of financial advisors. The Company, through proprietary technology, custody, and clearing platforms, offers access to financial products and services that enable them to provide financial advice and brokerage services to retail investors.

Potential upside of 58.4% exists for Lpl Financial Ho, based on a current level of $51.37 and analysts' average consensus price target of $81.38. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $84.55 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $89.66.

In the past 52 weeks, Lpl Financial Ho share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $51.20 and a high of $99.60 and are now at $51.37. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% lower and 2.27% lower over the past week, respectively.

