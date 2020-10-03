Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Loews Corp (L)

Shares of Loews Corp (NYSE:L) traded at a new 52-week low today of $40.32. Approximately 125,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1 million shares.

Over the past year, Loews Corphas traded in a range of $40.32 to $56.88 and are now at $40.45. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% lower and 0.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

Loews Corporation is a diversified holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in a variety of businesses including commercial property-casualty insurance, offshore drilling, natural gas exploration and production, operation of natural gas pipeline systems, and the operation of hotels and resorts.

Potential upside of 26.1% exists for Loews Corp, based on a current level of $40.45 and analysts' average consensus price target of $51.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $51.37 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $51.38.

