Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Lkq Corp (LKQ)

Shares of Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) traded today at $22.50, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 93,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.4 million shares.

LKQ Corporation offers automotive products and services. The Company provides alternative collision replacement parts, recycled engines, and transmissions, as well as remanufactured engines. LKQ offers customers in North America, Central America, and Europe. LKQ offers replacement systems, components, and parts for the repair of automobiles and light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lkq Corp have traded between the current low of $22.50 and a high of $36.63 and are now at $23.02. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) has potential upside of 85.8% based on a current price of $23.02 and analysts' consensus price target of $42.77. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $30.58 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $32.26.

