Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Lennar Corp-A (LEN)

Shares of Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) traded today at $38.19, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 395,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lennar Corp-A have traded between the current low of $38.19 and a high of $71.38 and are now at $39.13. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) has potential upside of 94.0% based on a current price of $39.13 and analysts' consensus price target of $75.89. Lennar Corp-A shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $56.56 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $63.82.

Lennar Corporation constructs and sells single-family attached and detached homes, as well as buys and sells residential land. The Company also provides mortgage financing, title insurance, commercial real estate, investment management, and other financial services.

