Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T (KHC)

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $21.54. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 871,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 11 million shares.

Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC) has potential upside of 216.2% based on a current price of $21.59 and analysts' consensus price target of $68.27. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.81 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $29.41.

Kraft Heinz Co/T share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.78 and the current low of $21.54 and are currently at $21.59 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

The Kraft Heinz Company produces food products. The Company distributes dairy products, sauces, flavored milk powders, and other products. Kraft Heinz serves customers worldwide.

