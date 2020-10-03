Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Kimco Realty (KIM)

Shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $15.90. So far today approximately 316,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.1 million shares.

Kimco Realty has overhead space with shares priced $15.95, or 3.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $16.45. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.32 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $19.59.

Kimco Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates open-air shopping centers with multiple locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Kimco Realty owns properties which are usually anchored by a supermarket and big box store that sells day-to-day necessities.

Kimco Realty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.86 and the current low of $15.90 and are currently at $15.95 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kimco Realty and will alert subscribers who have KIM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.