Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Keycorp (KEY)

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) traded today at a new 52-week low of $11.07. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 559,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 10.7 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Keycorp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $11.07 and a high of $20.52 and are now at $11.15. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

KeyCorp is a financial services holding company. The Company provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

There is potential upside of 107.5% for shares of Keycorp based on a current price of $11.15 and an average consensus analyst price target of $23.14. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $18.05 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $18.59.

