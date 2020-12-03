Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Kansas City Sout (KSU)

Kansas City Sout (NYSE:KSU) traded at a new 52-week low today of $109.86. Approximately 67,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Kansas City Sout (NYSE:KSU) has potential upside of 6.8% based on a current price of $111.96 and analysts' consensus price target of $119.53. Kansas City Sout shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $139.82 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $161.57.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiary, is the holding company for transportation segment subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company operates a railroad system that provides shippers with rail freight services in commercial and industrial markets of the United States and Mexico.

Over the past year, Kansas City Southas traded in a range of $109.86 to $178.59 and are now at $111.96. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

