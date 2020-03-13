Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Jones Lang Lasal (JLL)

Jones Lang Lasal (NYSE:JLL) traded today at a new 52-week low of $121.22. Approximately 64,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 422,000 shares.

Over the past year, Jones Lang Lasalhas traded in a range of $121.22 to $178.55 and are now at $122.17. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 1.78% lower over the past week, respectively.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated provides real estate and investment management services. The Company serves multinationals, corporations, institutions, occupiers, and investors from offices in markets located worldwide. Jones Lang LaSalle provides services such as tenant representation, property management, agency leasing, finance, and valuations.

Jones Lang Lasal (NYSE:JLL) has potential upside of 45.1% based on a current price of $122.17 and analysts' consensus price target of $177.29. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $149.81 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $163.58.

