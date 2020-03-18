Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Jetblue Airways (JBLU)

Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) traded today at a new 52-week low of $8.54. Approximately 1.5 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 9.6 million shares.

Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) has potential upside of 175.3% based on a current price of $8.56 and analysts' consensus price target of $23.58. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.04 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $18.30.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides non-stop passenger flight service through its Airbus A320 aircraft. The Company's airline is based in New York's John F. Kennedy Airport and currently flies to various destinations in the United States.

Over the past year, Jetblue Airwayshas traded in a range of $8.54 to $21.65 and are now at $8.56. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Jetblue Airways and will alert subscribers who have JBLU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.