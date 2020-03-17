Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $67.82. Approximately 152,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 496,000 shares.

Potential upside of 42.2% exists for J2 Global Inc, based on a current level of $69.20 and analysts' average consensus price target of $98.40. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $91.25 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $94.37.

j2 Global, Inc. provides cloud-based communications and storage messaging services. The Company offers online fax, virtual voice, hosted email, email marketing, online backup, and unified communications services. j2 Global serves customers worldwide.

Over the past year, J2 Global Inchas traded in a range of $67.82 to $104.57 and are now at $69.20. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

