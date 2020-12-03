Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Interpublic Grp (IPG)

Interpublic Grp (NYSE:IPG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $15.92. So far today approximately 163,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.4 million shares.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is an organization of advertising agencies and marketing service companies. The Company operates globally in the sectors of advertising, independent media buying, direct marketing, healthcare communications, interactive consulting services, marketing research, promotions, experiential and sport marketing, and public relations.

In the past 52 weeks, Interpublic Grp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $15.92 and a high of $25.20 and are now at $15.95. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% lower and 1.23% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 58.2% exists for Interpublic Grp, based on a current level of $15.95 and analysts' average consensus price target of $25.23. Interpublic Grp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $22.07 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $22.89.

