Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Huntsman Corp (HUN)

Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $14.40. So far today approximately 309,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.5 million shares.

Over the past year, Huntsman Corphas traded in a range of $14.40 to $25.66 and are now at $14.95. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 2.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and markets differentiated chemicals. The Company offers accelerators, advanced materials, agricultural surfactants, amine oxides, butylene carbonate, clarite, carbonates, dimethylpiperazine, ethanolamines, pigments, and wide variety of other chemicals. Huntsman serves consumer and industrial markets worldwide.

Huntsman Corp has overhead space with shares priced $14.95, or 62.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $40.14. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $21.10 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $21.28.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Huntsman Corp and will alert subscribers who have HUN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.