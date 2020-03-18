Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Howard Hughe (HHC)

Howard Hughe (NYSE:HHC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $53.71. Approximately 51,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 208,000 shares.

The Howard Hughes Corporation develops real estate. The Company manages master planned communities, shopping malls, and mixed-use developments throughout the United States.

Over the past year, Howard Hughehas traded in a range of $53.71 to $135.42 and are now at $55.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Howard Hughe has overhead space with shares priced $55.00, or 65.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $157.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $115.72 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $118.99.

