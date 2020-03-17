Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) traded today at $155.30, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 2.5 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.4 million shares.

Over the past year, Home Depot Inchas traded in a range of $155.30 to $247.36 and are now at $158.46. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) has potential upside of 33.1% based on a current price of $158.46 and analysts' consensus price target of $210.98. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $222.05 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $229.25.

The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer that sells building materials and home improvement products. The Company sells a wide assortment of building materials, home improvement and lawn and garden products, and provide a number of services. Home Depot operates throughout the United States, Canada, China, and Mexico.

