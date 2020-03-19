Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Healthcare Tru-A (HTA)

Healthcare Tru-A (NYSE:HTA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $21.70. So far today approximately 191,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company purchases medical office and healthcare-related assets, as well as owns medical office buildings, hospitals, and assisted living facilities.

Healthcare Tru-A (NYSE:HTA) has potential upside of 28.3% based on a current price of $23.17 and analysts' consensus price target of $29.73. Healthcare Tru-A shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $29.49 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $31.49.

Over the past year, Healthcare Tru-Ahas traded in a range of $21.70 to $34.22 and are now at $23.17. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 0.96% lower over the past week, respectively.

