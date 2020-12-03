Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Shares of Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $55.03. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 68,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Hasbro Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $55.03 and a high of $126.56 and are now at $56.03. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Hasbro Inc has overhead space with shares priced $56.03, or 42.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $97.67. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $95.56 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $105.08.

Hasbro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets toys, games, interactive software, puzzles, and infant products internationally. The Company's products include a variety of games, including traditional board, card, hand-held electronic, trading card, role-playing, and DVD games, as well as electronic learning aids and puzzles.

