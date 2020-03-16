Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) traded today at $8.61, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 313,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 8.8 million shares.

Hanesbrands Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.10 and the current low of $8.61 and are currently at $8.80 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

Hanesbrands Inc has overhead space with shares priced $8.80, or 61.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $23.06. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.60 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $14.94.

Hanesbrands, Inc. manufactures apparels and clothing products. The Company produces underwear, t-shirts, sport shirts, socks, bras, thermals, sweatshirts, sleepwear, and shoes for men, women, and children. Hanesbrands serves clients in the State of North Carolina.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hanesbrands Inc on January 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.85. Since that call, shares of Hanesbrands Inc have fallen 30.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.