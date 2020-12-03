Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Guidewire Softwa (GWRE)

Shares of Guidewire Softwa (NYSE:GWRE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $73.86. So far today approximately 157,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 811,000 shares.

Guidewire Software Inc. develops and publishes enterprise software for the property and casualty insurance industry. The Company's software supports the workflow, collaboration with external partners, and rule-based decision-making that characterize modern underwriting and claims operations. Guidewire Software serves customers in the United States.

Guidewire Softwa has overhead space with shares priced $75.52, or 19.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $94.14. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $106.59 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $111.26.

Over the past year, Guidewire Softwahas traded in a range of $73.86 to $124.16 and are now at $75.52. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

