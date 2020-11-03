Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Gap Inc/The (GPS)

Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) traded today at a new 52-week low of $11.51. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.4 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.3 million shares.

The Gap, Inc. is an international specialty retailer operating retail and outlet stores. The Company sells casual apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The Gap operates stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Japan.

Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) has potential upside of 195.7% based on a current price of $11.60 and analysts' consensus price target of $34.31. Gap Inc/The shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.96 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $17.43.

Gap Inc/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.00 and the current low of $11.51 and are currently at $11.60 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

