Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) traded today at a new 52-week low of $20.49. So far today approximately 107,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.4 million shares.
Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) has potential upside of 148.8% based on a current price of $20.70 and analysts' consensus price target of $51.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.92 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $40.15.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Foot Locker Inc have traded between the current low of $20.49 and a high of $65.04 and are now at $20.70. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.
Foot Locker, Inc. retails footwear. The Company offers athletics footware, apparel, and equipment for men, women, and kids. Foot Locker serves customers worldwide.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Foot Locker Inc on November 22nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $38.82. Since that call, shares of Foot Locker Inc have fallen 40.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
