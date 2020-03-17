Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) traded today at a new 52-week low of $203.84. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 145,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.2 million shares.

Fleetcor Technologies Inc has overhead space with shares priced $206.64, or 13.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $237.78. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $290.19 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $292.65.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fleetcor Technologies Inc have traded between the current low of $203.84 and a high of $329.85 and are now at $206.64. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

