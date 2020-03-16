Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Firstenergy Corp (FE)

Shares of Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $36.13. So far today approximately 130,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.7 million shares.

Firstenergy Corp has overhead space with shares priced $36.45, or 4.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $38.12. Firstenergy Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $46.68 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $48.73.

FirstEnergy Corp. operates as a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as offers exploration, production, and distribution of natural gas. FirstEnergy provides energy management and other energy related services.

In the past 52 weeks, Firstenergy Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $36.13 and a high of $52.51 and are now at $36.45. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Firstenergy Corp on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $49.85. Since that call, shares of Firstenergy Corp have fallen 17.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.