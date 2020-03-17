Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Facebook Inc-A (FB)

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) traded today at a new 52-week low of $140.22. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 8.4 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 19 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Facebook Inc-A have traded between the current low of $140.22 and a high of $224.20 and are now at $143.33. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Facebook, Inc. operates a social networking website. The Company website allows people to communicate with their family, friends, and coworkers. Facebook develops technologies that facilitate the sharing of information, photographs, website links, and videos. Facebook users have the ability to share and restrict information based on their own specific criteria.

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) has potential upside of 55.0% based on a current price of $143.33 and analysts' consensus price target of $222.23. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $193.96 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $204.16.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Facebook Inc-A on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $208.09. Since that call, shares of Facebook Inc-A have fallen 29.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.