Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Extra Space Stor (EXR)

Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $88.39. Approximately 78,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 956,000 shares.

Extra Space Stor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $124.46 and the current low of $88.39 and are currently at $91.09 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Extra Space Storage Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, develops, and redevelops professionally managed self-storage properties.

Extra Space Stor has overhead space with shares priced $91.09, or 3.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $94.08. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $108.34 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $110.83.

