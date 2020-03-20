Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Expeditors Intl (EXPD)

Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) traded at a new 52-week low today of $56.26. So far today approximately 195,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

Expeditors Intl has overhead space with shares priced $57.18, or 17.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $69.08. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $72.18 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $73.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is a global logistics company. The Company provides air and ocean freight forwarding, vendor consolidation, customs clearance, marine insurance, distribution, and other international logistics services.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Expeditors Intl have traded between the current low of $56.26 and a high of $81.64 and are now at $57.18. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

