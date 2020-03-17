Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Expedia Inc (EXPE)

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded today at a new 52-week low of $49.63. So far today approximately 861,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.7 million shares.

Expedia Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $144.00 and the current low of $49.63 and are currently at $51.79 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% lower and 2.54% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 165.1% exists for Expedia Inc, based on a current level of $51.79 and analysts' average consensus price target of $137.30. Expedia Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $104.71 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $119.73.

Expedia Group, Inc. provides online travel services for leisure and small business travelers. The Company offers a wide range of travel shopping and reservation services, as well as provides real-time access to schedule, pricing, and availability information for airlines, hotels, and car rental companies. Expedia Group serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Expedia Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $99.26. Since that call, shares of Expedia Inc have fallen 44.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.