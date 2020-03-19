Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Dycom Inds (DY)

Dycom Inds (NYSE:DY) traded at a new 52-week low today of $12.24. Approximately 71,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 907,000 shares.

Dycom Inds (NYSE:DY) has potential upside of 832.4% based on a current price of $14.24 and analysts' consensus price target of $132.78. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $37.20 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $47.00.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications and infrastructure industry. The Company offers engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services to telecommunications providers and electric and gas utilities, as well as underground facility locating services.

In the past 52 weeks, Dycom Inds share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $12.24 and a high of $60.55 and are now at $14.24. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

