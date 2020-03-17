Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Dover Corp (DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) traded today at a new 52-week low of $73.88. Approximately 214,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

Dover Corporation manufactures a variety of specialized industrial products and manufacturing equipment. The Company's products include material handling equipment, refuse truck bodies, tank trailers, refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, marking and coding systems, sucker rods, drill bit inserts, nozzles, swivels and breakaways, and electronic technology equipment.

Dover Corp has overhead space with shares priced $75.73, or 12.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $86.16. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $103.72 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $112.27.

In the past 52 weeks, Dover Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $73.88 and a high of $120.26 and are now at $75.73. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Dover Corp and will alert subscribers who have DOV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.