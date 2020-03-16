Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Dover Corp (DOV)

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) traded today at $75.92, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 65,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Dover Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $75.92 and a high of $120.26 and are now at $78.26. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 1.93% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 10.1% exists for Dover Corp, based on a current level of $78.26 and analysts' average consensus price target of $86.16. Dover Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $103.77 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $113.02.

Dover Corporation manufactures a variety of specialized industrial products and manufacturing equipment. The Company's products include material handling equipment, refuse truck bodies, tank trailers, refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, marking and coding systems, sucker rods, drill bit inserts, nozzles, swivels and breakaways, and electronic technology equipment.

