Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Dover Corp (DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) traded at a new 52-week low today of $86.59. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 53,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 975,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dover Corp have traded between the current low of $86.59 and a high of $120.26 and are now at $87.23. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) is currently priced 1.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $86.16. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $103.79 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $114.10.

Dover Corporation manufactures a variety of specialized industrial products and manufacturing equipment. The Company's products include material handling equipment, refuse truck bodies, tank trailers, refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, marking and coding systems, sucker rods, drill bit inserts, nozzles, swivels and breakaways, and electronic technology equipment.

