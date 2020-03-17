Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $28.06. Approximately 171,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

There is potential upside of 42.5% for shares of Douglas Emmett based on a current price of $28.66 and an average consensus analyst price target of $40.83. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $41.27 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $41.85.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in office and multi-family properties. Douglas Emmett serves customers in the States of California and Hawaii.

Douglas Emmett share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.59 and the current low of $28.06 and are currently at $28.66 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.3% lower and 1.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

