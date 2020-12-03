Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Dish Network-A (DISH)

Shares of Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH) traded at a new 52-week low today of $20.63. So far today approximately 117,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.9 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Dish Network-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $20.63 and a high of $44.66 and are now at $20.90. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Potential upside of 195.5% exists for Dish Network-A, based on a current level of $20.90 and analysts' average consensus price target of $61.76. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $35.64 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $35.94.

DISH Network Corp. provides a direct broadcast satellite subscription television, audio programming, and interactive television services to commercial and residential subscribers in the United States.

