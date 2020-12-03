Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Discovery Comm-A (DISCA)

Shares of Discovery Comm-A (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded today at $21.68, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 411,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.9 million shares.

There is potential upside of 26.5% for shares of Discovery Comm-A based on a current price of $21.90 and an average consensus analyst price target of $27.71. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $29.50 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $29.62.

Discovery, Inc. provides non-fiction entertainment. The Company operates a wide range of educational television channels, as well as offers consumer and educational products and services and a diversified portfolio of digital media services. Discovery serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Discovery Comm-A have traded between the current low of $21.68 and a high of $33.65 and are now at $21.90. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Discovery Comm-A and will alert subscribers who have DISCA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.