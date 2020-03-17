Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Discovery Comm-C (DISCK)

Shares of Discovery Comm-C (NASDAQ:DISCK) traded today at $18.00, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 358,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4 million shares.

Discovery, Inc. provides non-fiction entertainment. The Company operates a wide range of educational television channels, as well as offers consumer and educational products and services and a diversified portfolio of digital media services. Discovery serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Discovery Comm-C share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $18.00 and a high of $31.20 and are now at $18.02. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% lower and 2.08% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 44.3% for shares of Discovery Comm-C based on a current price of $18.02 and an average consensus analyst price target of $26.00. Discovery Comm-C shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.46 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $27.49.

