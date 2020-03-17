Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Dentsply Sirona (XRAY)

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) traded today at a new 52-week low of $33.82. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 623,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.9 million shares.

Potential upside of 71.0% exists for Dentsply Sirona, based on a current level of $34.01 and analysts' average consensus price target of $58.15. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $54.20 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $54.82.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. manufactures and distributes dental supplies on a worldwide basis. The Company's products include dental prosthetics, endodontic instruments, dental sealants, ultrasonic scalers, dental x-ray equipment, and intraoral cameras. Dentsply also provides impression materials, orthodontic appliances, and dental operatory software systems and other dental products.

Dentsply Sirona share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.87 and the current low of $33.82 and are currently at $34.01 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% lower and 1.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

