Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Dentsply Sirona (XRAY)

Shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) traded today at $36.00, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 73,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. manufactures and distributes dental supplies on a worldwide basis. The Company's products include dental prosthetics, endodontic instruments, dental sealants, ultrasonic scalers, dental x-ray equipment, and intraoral cameras. Dentsply also provides impression materials, orthodontic appliances, and dental operatory software systems and other dental products.

Dentsply Sirona has overhead space with shares priced $36.96, or 36.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $58.15. Dentsply Sirona shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $54.63 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $54.91.

In the past 52 weeks, Dentsply Sirona share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $36.00 and a high of $60.87 and are now at $36.96. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dentsply Sirona on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $57.07. Since that call, shares of Dentsply Sirona have fallen 29.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.