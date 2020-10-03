Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Darden Restauran (DRI)

Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI) traded today at a new 52-week low of $79.68. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 248,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.3 million shares.

Potential upside of 25.7% exists for Darden Restauran, based on a current level of $80.41 and analysts' average consensus price target of $101.10. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $112.09 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $116.73.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Darden Restauran have traded between the current low of $79.68 and a high of $128.41 and are now at $80.41. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants. The Company operates a variety of seafood and Italian restaurants under a multitude of brand names. Darden Restaurants owns restaurants through North America.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Darden Restauran. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Darden Restauran in search of a potential trend change.