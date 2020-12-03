Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Corning Inc (GLW)

Shares of Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) traded at a new 52-week low today of $21.34. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 295,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 6.9 million shares.

Corning Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.34 and the current low of $21.34 and are currently at $21.36 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Corning Incorporated is a global technology-based company. The Company produces optical fiber, cable, and photonic components for the telecommunications industry, as well as manufactures glass panels, funnels, liquid crystal display glass, and projection video lens assemblies for the information display industry.

There is potential upside of 55.1% for shares of Corning Inc based on a current price of $21.36 and an average consensus analyst price target of $33.14. Corning Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.73 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $29.25.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Corning Inc and will alert subscribers who have GLW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.