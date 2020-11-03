Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Compass Minerals (CMP)

Shares of Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $43.85. Approximately 54,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 342,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Compass Minerals have traded between the current low of $43.85 and a high of $66.14 and are now at $44.07. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Potential upside of 65.3% exists for Compass Minerals, based on a current level of $44.07 and analysts' average consensus price target of $72.86. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $55.91 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $58.97.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. produces highway deicing salt in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company also produces general trade salt and sulfate of potash. Compass Minerals sells its highway deicing salt primarily to state, provincial, county, and municipal highway departments for deicing applications.

