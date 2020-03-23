Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Colgate-Palmoliv (CL)

Shares of Colgate-Palmoliv (NYSE:CL) traded today at $61.15, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 238,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6 million shares.

Potential upside of 17.5% exists for Colgate-Palmoliv, based on a current level of $61.26 and analysts' average consensus price target of $71.95. Colgate-Palmoliv shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $70.90 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $71.74.

In the past 52 weeks, Colgate-Palmoliv share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $61.15 and a high of $77.41 and are now at $61.26. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 0.35% lower over the past week, respectively.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a consumer products company that markets its products throughout the world. The Company's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoos, deodorants, bar and liquid soaps, dishwashing liquid, and laundry products, as well as pet nutrition products for cats and dogs.

