Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Colfax Corp (CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $18.50. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 226,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.3 million shares.

There is potential upside of 91.7% for shares of Colfax Corp based on a current price of $19.17 and an average consensus analyst price target of $36.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $30.87 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $34.87.

In the past 52 weeks, Colfax Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $18.50 and a high of $39.30 and are now at $19.17. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 2.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

Colfax Corporation manufactures a broad range of fluid handling products, including pumps, fluid handling systems, and specialty valves. The Company specializes in rotary positive displacement pumps, which include screw pumps, gear pumps, and progressive cavity pumps.

