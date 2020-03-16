Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Colfax Corp (CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $19.76. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 146,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.3 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Colfax Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $19.76 and a high of $39.30 and are now at $20.61. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Colfax Corporation manufactures a broad range of fluid handling products, including pumps, fluid handling systems, and specialty valves. The Company specializes in rotary positive displacement pumps, which include screw pumps, gear pumps, and progressive cavity pumps.

Colfax Corp has overhead space with shares priced $20.61, or 43.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $36.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $30.89 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $35.20.

