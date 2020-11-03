Watch for Continued Losses in Shares of Cno Financial Gr (CNO)

Cno Financial Gr (NYSE:CNO) traded today at a new 52-week low of $13.41. So far today approximately 252,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

Over the past year, Cno Financial Grhas traded in a range of $13.41 to $20.93 and are now at $13.72. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. provides insurance products and services to American families and seniors. The Company offers supplemental health and individual life insurance, and annuities. CNO serves middle-income people and senior citizens.

Cno Financial Gr (NYSE:CNO) has potential upside of 72.8% based on a current price of $13.72 and analysts' consensus price target of $23.71. Cno Financial Gr shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $16.74 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $17.87.

